Shaboozey Fans Troll Morgan Wallen After “Tipsy” Sets New Country Chart Record

Shaboozey has taken a moment to remark on his meteoric rise, and as a result, his supporters have taken the opportunity to troll Morgan Wallen.

On Tuesday (October 1), the “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” artist shared the news that his J-Kwon-sampling hit had become the No. 1 biggest country chart hit of the 2020s decade globally. In doing so, Shaboozey bested previous record holder, “Last Night” by Wallen. In the brief tweet, the Virginia musician both commemorated the moment while also sharing his prediction for the future of his career.

“They’ll make a movie about us one day,” Shaboozey wrote. “Legendary!”

They’ll make a movie about us one day! Legendary! https://t.co/wpDJWh5ElN — Shaboozey (@ShaboozeysJeans) October 1, 2024

It appears as though Shaboozey may have been somewhat aware of what was on the horizon for him, considering he shared a couple of cryptic tweets hours before he acknowledged the announcement of the news.

“12 weeks,” he wrote. “3 calendar months, beyond grateful!” In another tweet he added, “It’s up and it’s stuck there!”

Fans immediately provided a cushion of tweets supportive of Shaboozey’s milestone, with the majority of the messages taking some sort of swipe at Wallen.

“A Black man surpassing a white man who called us n!ggers to grab the top spot in the genre that white folks have tried to lock us out of for decades is CHEFS F###ING KISS,” a user tweeted in a quoted reply.

“Separately if you willingly are listening to Morgan Wallen after knowing he called Black people n!ggers, you have no business talking to me or any other Black people you know cause wtf is wrong with you,” added a user also remarking on Wallen’s previous racial scandals.

“A n###a with wicks inspired by J Kwon whose God mom is Dolly Parton got the biggest country song ever lol, this crazy,” another user added.

Shaboozey’s track “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” has become a breakout success, garnering significant attention for its unique blend of country and Hip-Hop influences. The song made an impressive debut on the Billboard Hot 100 after peaking within the Top 50.

Shaboozey’s latest achievements arrives amid Beyoncé’s perceived snub across multiple notable country music award shows despite the commercial success of her COWBOY CARTER album that features Shaboozey.