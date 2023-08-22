Plies Delivers Message To Sha’Carri Richardson’s Haters Following World Championship Victory

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“U Ever Switched Up On Me U Gotta Stay On Dat Side.”

Florida-raised rapper Plies is known to voice his opinions about trendy topics on social media. This week, the “Bust It Baby (Part 2)” performer addressed the people hating on track star Sha’Carri Richardson.

Sha’Carri Richardson won the 100 meters race at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. The 23-year-old runner’s Gold Medal victory solidified a comeback for the Dallas native in the world of track and field.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency suspended Sha’Carri Richardson after she tested positive for marijuana before the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. Following her one-month suspension by the USADA, Sha’ Carri Richardson became the center of media attention.

Richardson explained her failed drug test was the result of her using cannabis to help cope with the death of her biological mother. The former Louisiana State University student’s situation sparked a global conversation about marijuana usage in sports with many critics bashing her for breaking the rules.

Now that Richardson is back at the top of her game, Plies does not want any naysayers jumping back on her bandwagon. On Monday (August 21), Plies took to X to show support for the 23-year-old World Champion. He also called out her haters.

“Sha’ Carri Richardson is a prime example [of] how people will write [you] off in your worse moments. [And] the minute [you] get it back poppin. They reappear like they [have] been f*ckin with [you] the whole time!!!” posted Plies.

He later added, “🗣'[You] ever switched up on me [you] gotta stay on dat side’… This [is] just how I been feeling!!! This [has] been my theme song the last few dayz!! 😤 @Plies ‘Stay On Dat Side’. S/O The Yung Queen on her big win!!💪🏾🔥 ‘Ain’t no coming back [you] gotta stay on dat side’…🔥🚀🚀🚀.”

Over the last several weeks, Plies has also used his social media clout to celebrate Pop superstar Britney Spears. The 47-year-old rapper regularly comments on Spears’s viral, in-house dance routines shared on the singer’s Instagram page.

