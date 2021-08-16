Sha’Carri Richardson To Race Jamaican Olympic Medallists In Oregon

She may have lost out on the opportunity to compete in the 2021 Olympics but Sha’Carri Richardson still has the chance to race against the fastest women in the world. A failed drug test scuppered Sha’Carri’s chances of racing in the 100 meters at the Olympics in Tokyo. However, she will have a chance to […]

A failed drug test scuppered Sha’Carri’s chances of racing in the 100 meters at the Olympics in Tokyo. However, she will have a chance to run against the Jamaican trio who scooped all the medals at the event. Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson will all be running the 100 meters at next week’s Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon.

The sprinter has become quite the icon with her trademark long nails, long lashes, and fiery orange hair. Her story broke hearts worldwide after losing out on her dream to race in the Olympics. She had been touted as the U.S Team’s poster girl in the games after posting a blazing 10.86 in the 100 at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

In an agreement between Sha’Carri and the U.S Doping Agency, Sha’Carri received a one-month suspension. Although the suspension ended before the 100 meters was run in Tokyo, her time at trials was invalidated. This left her without a spot on the team.

Sha’Carri disclosed that her suspension for a positive cannabis test came after smoking it following the death of her mother. Despite cannabis being legal in Oregon where her trial took place, it’s on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s list of banned substances. A conversation has now rightly arisen questioning whether cannabis should still be a banned substance.

As well as the Jamaican medal winners, three other competitors from the 00m final in Tokyo will also be racing. Fourth-place finisher Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast, sixth-place finisher Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland. Teahna Daniels of the United States who finished in seventh-place also competes.

True to form, Sha’Carri is taking it in her stride and treating it like any other race. Renaldo Nemiah, Richardson’s agent, told the Wall Street Journal “Sha’Carri is focused on running a good race since she last competed at the US Olympic Trials.” He carried on, “she will be focused on executing her race to the best of her ability regardless of who is in the race.”

Good luck Sha’Carri, we’re rooting for you!