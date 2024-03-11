Shameik Moore Says “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” Got Robbed At Oscars

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Atlanta-born actor admits to being a sore loser.

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony occurred on Sunday (March 10) in Los Angeles. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse losing in the Best Animated Feature category did not sit well with the movie’s lead star, Shameik Moore.

2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse starring Shameik Moore won numerous industry awards. The Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman-directed movie took home the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2019.

After Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy announced The Boy and the Heron as the 2024 Best Animated Feature winner, Shameik Moore shared his reaction on X.

The 28-year-old actor simply tweeted, “Robbed.” That post has collected over 4,000 likes and 340 replies on the social media platform. He originally misspelled “robed” before correcting himself.

*robbed — Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) March 11, 2024

Around 30 minutes later, Shameik Moore returned to X to add, “Respect to the winners. It’s true, I’m definitely a sore loser, but we didn’t lose, Spider-Verse has impacted A LOT of lives, we may not have been acknowledged tonight but life goes on, and BEYOND….. yea get ready.”

Another X user called out Moore for not being more congratulatory to legendary The Boy and the Heron filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki like Across the Spider-Verse writer/producer Christopher Miller.

“[You’re] right, honestly the whole Spider-Verse team are such good sports. Very professional and I’m excited to see what comes of this. I’m young, and a fighter, so forgive my nature. Congrats to the winners,” Moore wrote in response.

Respect to the winners. It’s true, I’m definitely a sore loser, but we didn’t lose, Spiderverse has impacted ALOT of lives, we may not have been acknowledged tonight but life goes on, and BEYOND….. yea get ready 😤 — Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) March 11, 2024