Shannon Sharpe Denies Shading Megan Thee Stallion Amid Viral Rant 

Shannon Sharpe inadvertently dissed Megan Thee Stallion after clapping back at a social media user.

On Wednesday (September 25), the former NFL star and current ESPN personality went on a viral rant on X (Twitter), defending his remarks about WNBA star Caitlyn Clark’s rookie season.

However, Megan Thee Stallion caught a stray from one particular tweet that sparked backlash and accusations of anti-Blackness.

“Why are you one my page?” he replied to a critic. “Don’t you have another horse 2 rob of his hair? Stop trying 2 kill my vibe.”

Nonetheless, Sharpe’s insult was unwittingly directed towards Megan Thee Stallion, as the critic had an image of the rapper as her profile picture. Twitter users were quick to point out his mistake and call him anti-Black.

Shannon sharpe trying to get off a joke about this twitter users hair and the avi is literally Megan thee stallion which he had on her show 2 months ago lmaoo pic.twitter.com/BEYeYMx43M — John (@iam_johnw) September 26, 2024

“Shut up, you’re an anti black c00* who just revealed it bc you replied to someone with an avi of MEGAN THEE STALLION talking about horse hair. Shut up mush mouth!!!” one user replied.

“This is such an anti black thing to say,” added another. “Lmaoo omg this n#### really cooned out now son.”

Shannon Sharpe repeatedly denied dissing Megan Thee Stallion but continued firing back at his critics.

“What’s even more anti black is the ish y’all say 2 black ppl you don’t even know,” he wrote. “I don’t go on ppl tl and talk reckless but some of y’all do and when the response isn’t what you hoped 4. You’re anti black, buck dancing. Get what you give.”

After several further exchanges, Sharpe had a change of heart and issued a PSA.

“Sept 25 2024 at 6:06 pm. I will no longer respond 2 any negativity,” he declared. “It’s not the serious 4 me. I’ve got kids and I would upset with them IF* they responded in this manner. This is beneath me. Y’all pray 4 me tho.”

Sept 25 2024 at 6:06 pm. I will no longer respond 2 any negativity. It’s not the serious 4 me. I’ve got kids and I would upset with them IF* they responded in this manner. This is beneath me. Y’all pray 4 me tho. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🤣 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 26, 2024

Check out Sharpe’s tweets and some reactions below.

Shannon Sharpe making a joke about horse hair is yet another example of his internalized anti-Blackness. The misogynoir here is wild.



I don’t want a single Black woman to talk to him ever again. https://t.co/HD1ajZZEVK — Portia J. (@PortiaNoir) September 26, 2024

Shannon Sharpe 55 years old and so starved for attention he leaked a fake sex tape and tried to sell T Shirts off the momentum



N#### thinks he’s Kim Kardashian — UE (@T3Jab) September 26, 2024

shannon sharpe trying so hard to prove to black men that he not gay by being anti-black woman https://t.co/llFkKyjkdG pic.twitter.com/DJo67ghYkR — skeen 🎀 (@scenerieslol) September 26, 2024