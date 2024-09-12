Shannon Sharpe Clears The Air Over Viral Instagram Live: “I’m Embarrassed” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Shannon Sharpe admitted that his Instagram account was not hacked and accidentally livestreamed himself having sex.

Shannon Sharpe scheduled an emergency episode of “Nightcap” to address the viral Instagram Live stream of his very intimate encounter with a lady friend.

On Wednesday (September 11), the former NFL star and current ESPN personality shocked fans who tuned into his IG Live only to hear him seemingly engaged in sexual activity. Shannon Sharpe admitted that his account wasn’t hacked, and he was having sex but was unaware he was live.

“Obviously I am embarrassed, he began. “Someone that is extremely, extremely private and to have one of your most intimate details – the audio – heard for the entire world to hear. I’m embarrassed for a number of reasons.”

He continued, stating that he strives to be “professional at all times,” even in private. “I’m very disappointed in myself, not for the act,” he said, “but for the audio to be heard I’m disappointed in myself. I let a lot of people down.”

Shannon Sharpe Admits Instagram Account Was Not Hacked

Despite a post on his Instagram Stories claiming he was hacked, Sharpe confessed that was untrue. He also denied staging the stream, insisting it was an accident.

“I threw my phone on the bed, engaged in an activity,” Sharpe said. “I did not know IG live. I’ve never turned IG live on so I don’t know how it works and all of sudden my other phone started going off.”

Sharpe revealed his phone was blowing up, with people calling him on Facetime before the Live was taken down. He eventually spoke to his marketing partner who made him aware of the NSFW situation while another person ended the livestream. Sharpe was “shocked” to learn what happened, admitting “my heart sank.”

He concluded, “My phone wasn’t hacked. It wasn’t a prank. It was me being a healthy, active male. Ya’ll thought I was bulljiving, Unc get it in.”