Shannon Sharpe Stuns Fans By Apparently Streaming Sex On Instagram Live

Former NFL star and “Club Shay Shay” host Shannon Sharpe was seemingly caught having a sex on Instagram Live.

Shannon Sharpe went viral for the wrong reasons on Wednesday (September 11). The former NFL star and current ESPN personality streamed what appeared to be him having sex on Instagram Live.

Fans following Sharpe on Instagram were shocked when they started watching his livestream. Many viewers assumed Sharpe didn’t realize he was broadcasting to the public while others wondered if he was hacked. A message saying he was hacked circulated on social media, but it no longer appeared on his Instagram.

WWE wrestler Ron “R-Truth” Killings was one of the people watching Sharpe’s livestream. R-Truth joked about the social media mishap in the comments.

“Yoo UNC that’s no PG,” he wrote.

Sharpe never shied away from discussing sex on his shows Club Shay Shay and Nightcap with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. Sharpe infamously lusted over Megan Thee Stallion in 2023, claiming he’d have “her opening up like saloon doors.”

“Her knees good,” he said. “I’d have her stretched out like a quarter to three.”

Sharpe apologized to Megan when he interviewed her in July.

“Meg, before we go any further I want to apologize to you personally,” Sharpe said. “I always wanted to sit down and have a conversation with you. I didn’t know if that was going to be possible. But I was always hoping that I got an opportunity to bump into you because I made a comment. I think it was September or October [2023]. I told a joke, I said it in jest, but I believe the joke would have been just as funny had I left you out of it. So, for any unwanted attention, harm, shame [or] embarrassment that I caused you or your family, I want to say as a man, as I sit here before you, that I apologize.”

Megan accepted his apology.

“I appreciate that,” she told him.

Check out some of the reactions to Sharpe’s shocking Instagram Live below.

