Shannon Sharpe’s Wild Megan Thee Stallion Fantasy Causes Social Media Frenzy 

Shannon Sharpe told Chad Ochocinco exactly what he would like to do if he ever got his hands on Megan Thee Stallion.

Shannon Sharpe is going viral with his Megan Thee Stallion thirst.

Uncle Shay Shay opened up about his wild desires for the “Cobra” rapper during the latest episode of his podcast with Chad Ochocinco, Nightcap With Unc & Chino.

The duo ventured off sports and got into a discussion about Sharpe’s love life. According to Sharpe, although his co-host keeps trying to set him up on dates, the women are not ready for what he has in store.

However, Ochocinco challenged him, claiming Shannon Sharpe would meet his match in Megan Thee Stallion. He insisted the Grammy Award-winning artist’s sexually charged lyrics “supersedes anything that you saying.”

Nonetheless, Sharpe was undeterred. “Her knees good,” he replied. “I’d have her stretched out like a quarter to three.”

Ochocinco descended into fits of laughter before looking into the camera to address Megan directly.

“Meg, I know you know gone’ see this,” he said. “Unc right here, holla at him. I ain’t got to say nothing, he shooting his shot.”

Although Sharpe denied he was trying to get with Megan Thee Stallion, he continued to thirst over her. “We just having some fun, Ocho,” he said before adding that he’d have her “opening up like saloon doors.”

Check out the clip below.

Shannon Sharpe went viral once clips of the podcast surfaced online.

“He was just talking about needing viagra. Unc need to sit this out,” said one person, referring to his comments about being “on them diamonds.”

“I need these grandpas to stay away from that child,” another added.

Check out some of the reactions below.

The youth will not get this analogy because they can’t tell time on an analog clock — Sgt. Lincoln Osiris’ Wife (@rogue_teacher1) November 27, 2023