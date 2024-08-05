Shannon Sharpe Roasts “Brash Talking” Jamaican Fans Following Noah Lyles’ Olympics Victory 

Shannon Sharpe got into it with Jamaican fans online after Noah Lyles‘ win in the men’s 100-meter final during the 2024 Paris Olympics over the weekend.
Lyles narrowly beat Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson following a thrilling photo finish on Sunday (August 4). After his win, the veteran sportscaster took to Twitter (X) to troll trash-talking Jamaican fans.
“Where’s all that brash talking you Jamaicans were doing,” Sharpe wrote after the race. “When Thompson laid down that 9.77 even got the prime minister involved. Told you we had something 4 y’all. I get the women were hurt, but Noah smoked Kishane and made Seville tap out.”
Jamaican fans pushed back against Shannon Sharpe’s “smoked” remark, but the Nightcap host doubled down.
“Stop the blood clot crying,” he told one person, adding several crying with laughter emojis.
Sharpe went back and forth with other fans before finishing off the roast with Chad Ochocinco on his podcast.
“When y’all go low, I’ma go to the basement,” he said on Nightcap. “If you go lower than that, I’m going to hell. So, I’mjust letting you know now. So, let’s keep it above the belt. It might be a while before y’all see the top of the podium, because Noah Lyles ain’t going nowhere.”
Shannon Sharpe continued, pointing out that Team USA has many more opportunities for track and field victories. “We ain’t done,” Sharpe warned Jamaican fans.