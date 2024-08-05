Shannon Sharpe Roasts “Brash Talking” Jamaican Fans Following Noah Lyles’ Olympics Victory 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Shannon Sharpe warned Jamaican fans, “We ain’t done,” and told them to stop crying after Noah Lyles’ narrow win.

Shannon Sharpe got into it with Jamaican fans online after Noah Lyles‘ win in the men’s 100-meter final during the 2024 Paris Olympics over the weekend.

Lyles narrowly beat Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson following a thrilling photo finish on Sunday (August 4). After his win, the veteran sportscaster took to Twitter (X) to troll trash-talking Jamaican fans.

“Where’s all that brash talking you Jamaicans were doing,” Sharpe wrote after the race. “When Thompson laid down that 9.77 even got the prime minister involved. Told you we had something 4 y’all. I get the women were hurt, but Noah smoked Kishane and made Seville tap out.”

Where’s all that brash talking you Jamaicans were doing. When Thompson laid dwn that 9.77 even got the prime minister involved. Told you we had something 4 y’all. I get the women were hurt, but Noah smoked Kishane and made Seville tap out.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 🇺🇸 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) August 4, 2024

Jamaican fans pushed back against Shannon Sharpe’s “smoked” remark, but the Nightcap host doubled down.

“Stop the blood clot crying,” he told one person, adding several crying with laughter emojis.

Stop the blood clot crying 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/VoFhw6c1ST — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) August 4, 2024

Sharpe went back and forth with other fans before finishing off the roast with Chad Ochocinco on his podcast.

“When y’all go low, I’ma go to the basement,” he said on Nightcap. “If you go lower than that, I’m going to hell. So, I’mjust letting you know now. So, let’s keep it above the belt. It might be a while before y’all see the top of the podium, because Noah Lyles ain’t going nowhere.”

The amount of patriotism the #olympics brings out of people needs to be studied



Look at Shannon Sharpe dog 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/i14J5RV7rV — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) August 5, 2024

Shannon Sharpe continued, pointing out that Team USA has many more opportunities for track and field victories. “We ain’t done,” Sharpe warned Jamaican fans.