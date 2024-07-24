Shante Broadus Reveals Why She Fell In Love With Snoop Dogg 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Shante Broadus is shedding light on exactly what it was about Snoop Dogg that grabbed her attention when they were in high school.

Shante Broadus is spilling the beans on why she fell for her husband, Snoop Dogg.

The couple are high school sweethearts who married in 1997. In a new interview on Big Boy TV, Shante explained to the veteran host what attracted her to Snoop Dogg.

According to Shante, his dark skin and tall good looks first caught her eye, alongside his humor and cool rapper vibe.

“He was funny,” she said before playfully rolling her eyes when Big Boy said, “he still is.”

While Shante said that Snoop Dogg might come home with “an attitude,” she quickly shuts it down. “It’s cool. I just tell him to shut the hell up and keep it pushing,” she said with a laugh.

Earlier this year, Shante Broadus launched her strip club, The Players Club, named after Ice Cube’s 1998 film.

“We brought the Players Club to Los Angeles, we’re trying to be the next Magic City,” she explained at the red carpet launch.

Earlier this year, at his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony, Snoop Dogg revealed how Charlie Wilson helped keep his marriage on track.

“This man right here means the world to me, not just musically but personally,” he explained. “Especially when it comes to me and my wife because there were certain phases in my life where I felt like, ‘I should be by myself, I should do this alone.”

The Death Row Records boss continued, sharing that the veteran singer “was the only one man enough to pull me to the side and let me know, ‘Don’t blow a good thing. Get back home. You got the greatest woman in the world. You have a family.’”