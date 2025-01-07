Shaq & Dwight Howard’s Feud Escalates With Heated Online Exchange  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Shaq and Dwight Howard have reignited their decades-long feud, taking their dispute to social media with heated exchanges and fighting words.

The Inside the NBA host fired back on X (Twitter) after Howard challenged him to “throw hands,” over perceived disrespect.

“@DwightHoward the fact u think I care about u is funny,” Shaq began. “But I won’t ever bring your name up again sensitive big man, a jokester that can’t take a joke. Won’t ever say your name again ever again. Have a great day and now u have been deleted. Have a great day.”

He followed up with a series of hashtags to drive his point home, ensuring there was no room for misinterpretation. “#inevercared #trustme #dontneedvalidationyoudo #stayoffpodcasts #thefactyouthinkicareisfunny #yougottashowrespecttogetrespect #nowyouredeadtome.”

Dwight Howard fired back with a scathing reply, branding Shaq “insecure” and claiming he’s “jealous” of other NBA legends.

“I know you care,” he replied. “Cuz yo insecure ass been hating and talking s### for 20 years. You [too] big to be this insecure. I hope you don’t bring my name up again. 52 years old tweeting me. And still hating. Now all this time you was joking. You always been jealous. Jealous of Kobe, penny, dwayde. You jealous of Charles too.”

Howard continued, “Go move around big lazy insecure ass. I still have that long 5 Paragraph direct message you sent me a couple years ago telling me that I’m not that great to hate. And you still doing it. It’s 2025 grow the hell up. and move on.”

Dwight Howard Expresses His Frustrations With Shaq

During a recent appearance on Ray Daniels’ “The Gaud Show” podcast, Dwight Howard claimed he had previously tried to contact Shaq to squash their long-running dispute, but to no avail.

“Every time I hear about you, you’re disrespecting me in some way,” he said. “At this point, I’m like, do we need to throw hands? What are we doing?”