Shaquille O’Neal Claps Back At Kanye West: “Get Your Family Business In Order” 

Shaq told Kanye West to mind his own business after bringing up the former athlete’s relationship with billionaire businessman Jamie Salter.

When Kanye West dragged Shaquille O’Neal into one of his Twitter rants, Shaq used the rapper’s own words to dunk on him.

The rapper turned fashion designer, currently at the center of an antisemitism firestorm, was defending Kyrie Irving, whose own views have been under the microscope after he shared a link to a video containing antisemitic tropes.

Ye retweeted an image of a Fox News story reporting Shaq’s take on Kyrie. The headline read: “Shaq rips Kyrie Irving over antisemitism controversy, calls him an ‘idiot’.”

In the post, Kanye West alluded to Shaq’s business associates controlling him, suggesting he had no choice but to make the statement.

“They make us bully ourselves because of our business alignments,” he wrote.

They make us bully ourselves because of our business alignments pic.twitter.com/NG5c0V1Wa8 — ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2022

Ye then followed up with another post about the NBA great turned commentator. This time, he turned his attention to Shaq’s relationship with billionaire businessman Jamie Salter.

“Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter,” Kanye West began. “Jaimie first said he’s 50/50 with David Beckham and 50/50 with Shaq.”

He continued, “I said “Jamie . . . There’s no such thing as 50/50 in business . . . Who has the extra 1 percent for the control and voting rights?”

However, according to Kanye: “Jamie then said he’s actually got the 51 percent on both those deals,” before suggesting Black celebrities are duped into giving up their image rights.

“We as the creators and talent get so caught up in our vanity that we don’t read or understand the fine print. Like Dave Chapelle said, we need to stop giving up control over our own names and our likeness,’ Ye concluded.

Jamie then said he’s actually got the 51 percent on both those deals



We as the creators and talent get so caught up in our vanity that we don’t read or understand the fine print



Like Dave Chapelle said, we need to stop giving up control over our own names and our likeness pic.twitter.com/7eAkBn6goE — ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2022

However, Shaq was having none of it and responded immediately.

“Believe me you don’t know me like that. Worry about your business,” Shaq wrote before adding, “’and to quote the once great Kanye west’ I got more money than you, so why would i listen to you.”

He ended with: “Take my advice get your family business in order. Have a great day brother.”