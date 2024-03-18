Ice Cube Invites Shaquille O’Neal To Join Big3 Basketball League

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The four-time NBA champion has thought about playing in the 3-on-3 games.

Will Shaquille O’Neal be the latest NBA legend to show up in Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz’s seven-year-old Big3 basketball league? Cube has extended a public invitation to Shaq.

Former Miami Heat player Mario Chalmers sat down with Shaquille O’Neal for an episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq. At one point, Chalmers suggested Shaq should join him and Michael Beasley on the Big3’s 3’s Company team.

“So you really think I could play in the Big3?” Shaquille O’Neal asked Mario Chalmers. The four-time NBA champion also said, “I thought about it. I just had hip surgery and I ain’t played since. I don’t think I could get back in that mode.”

Ice Cube then reacted to that clip from The Big Podcast with Shaq. The Hip Hop legend also offered Shaquille O’Neal the opportunity to return to the court for the 3-on-3 competition.

“We got the contract ready for you big fella. You got 3 months to get Diesal. You can eat all day in @thebig3 @SHAQ,” Ice Cube tweeted on Sunday (March 17).

If Shaquille O’Neal agrees to Ice Cube’s offer, he will become one of the most high-profile ex-NBA stars to play for the Big3. Fellow basketball hall-of-famers, such as Gary Payton and Julius Erving, serve as coaches.