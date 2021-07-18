Did Sheff G Get Locked Up? Rumors Swirl Around Drill Artist’s Arrest

Almost six months after his last arrest, Brooklyn Drill rapper may be back in jail.

A few days after fellow drill rapper Eli Fross got bailed out of jail for shooting someone in the Times Square area, rumors allege that Sheff G has been arrested.

The news was spread by DJ Akademiks via his social media. The popular influencer posted on Twitter and Instagram that the “We Getting Money” artist was picked up by the police on alleged gun charges.

Outside of a huge viral campaign starting up to free the drill artist, no more is known about the arrest claims.

As previously reported by AllHipHop.com, the 22-year-old seems to always be in trouble. Back in January, charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon and two traffic violations.

On Friday, January 22, a little before 5 p.m., the Brooklyn rapper was detained for making an illegal U-turn (and allegedly driving wildly) at Farragut Road and E. 42nd Street in his home borough. Law enforcement officers searched the car and later found a .45 caliber handgun with nine rounds loaded.

At the time, his lawyer Mitchell Elman, said, “We will vigorously defend these charges. I have no further comment at this time.”

Sheff G popped on the scene as a member of the BK Drill movement, a derivative of the sub-genre of Chicago Drill that popped off around 2010. BK Drill is similar to UK Drill that was also influenced by Chicago but incorporates the dark and violent trap lifestyles of the South London district of Brixton.

This story is developing.