Sheff G Says Parole Board Denied His Early Release

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sheff G was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree in 2021.

Sheff G’s bid to get out of prison was unsuccessful.

The 24-year-old rapper revealed his request for an early release was denied by a parole board on Wednesday (November 16). Sheff G thanked his fans for their support while he remains behind bars.

“Damn parole denied me my early release,” he wrote on Instagram Stories. “Shout out to all the fans. I love y’all #FreeMe #FreeAllTheGuys.”

Sheff G pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree in 2021. He was sentenced to two years in prison.

A few months ago, fellow Brooklyn drill rapper 22Gz accused Sheff G of getting extorted in prison. 22Gz made the claim on Twitter but later deleted the post.

Sheff G responded to the allegations in an Instagram post. He denied the extortion accusations and bragged about his reputation in prison.

“I done hurd I turn this and that,” he wrote in August. “Done hurd im getting extorted and allat lies and rumors that the broke dirty and worthless has made up Imao, whats next?”

Sheff G added, “N##### better ask anyone they kno up in these upstate prisons about me ! , million dollar n#### chilling in general population never been disrespected without the boomerang effect, all yu got is ya name and ya word .. and my name would never be tainted, my reputation speaks for itself.”

Check out the entire post below.