Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow Respond To Calls For Summer Jam Cancelation Post-Trump Rally

Who you rocking with? Hot 97 or Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow?

New York rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow have responded to radio host Peter Rosenberg’s calls for the cancelation of their performances at the upcoming Summer Jam music festival.

On Friday (May 31), the pair of Bronx rappers shared their perspective responses to Rosenberg via posts on their Instagram stories. Prior to their posts being shared, Peter Rosenberg criticized Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow for their recent appearance at a Donald Trump rally in New York City.

“I’m disgusted,” Rosenberg said. “Hit ’em both with the button as far as I’m concerned. I hit everybody at the station, ‘Let’s pull them off Summer Jam.’ I just want y’all to know, that is me, Karen Rosenberg, I don’t want ’em on Summer Jam.”

During the rally, Sheff G praised Trump by saying, “They always gonna whisper your accomplishments and shout your failures. Trump gonna shout the wins for all of us.”

Sleepy Hallow, while mostly silent, briefly approached the microphone to echo Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America great again.”

Rosenberg, who made his comments on Ebro in the Morning, was adamant that the rappers should be removed from the Hot 97 Summer Jam lineup due to their support for Trump. He described Sleepy Hallow’s endorsement as insincere, claiming the rapper “laughed through” his entire speech, which Rosenberg interpreted as not taking the issue seriously. He even went as far as to enlist a journalist friend to investigate the circumstances of the rappers’ appearance at the rally.

Both Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow responded to Rosenberg’s criticism on social media. Sleepy Hallow dismissed the radio host’s comments with a post on his Instagram Stories, calling him an “old n###a” and a “d!ck eater.”

Sheff G took a more philosophical approach, questioning why their political endorsements should affect their careers and suggesting that differing opinions should be acceptable.

“Damn.. thought we was free to vote for whoever we wanted… I never knew we had to have the same political opinion as @laurastylez @oldmanebro @rosenbergradio in order to gain success,” he wrote. “Imagine that.”

As he continued, Sheff G also pointed out that neither Rosenberg nor his colleagues had previously acknowledged his successes, only speaking out when controversy arose.

“Crazy thing is .. throughout all my success I never seen either of y’all mention my name .. y’all sat silently and watched lol ( whisper) … but as soon as something that y’all consider negative comes up, y’all quick to (shout) lol.

“y’all the reason our generation is the way it is .. I’m not even gone say no disrespectful s### either [slight frown emoji] it’s all love [blue heart emoji] #everythinglit.”

The controversy began first began when Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow appeared at Trump’s rally in their hometown of the Bronx. Their participation and public endorsements of the former president sparked confusion and anger among fans. The debate highlights the ongoing tension between political beliefs and professional opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Since their appearance with Trump and number of celebrities have spoken out, including comedian D.L. Hughley, who theorized that the former president chose the pair of rappers because they’re the only people in America who have more indictments than he does. However, less than a week later, Trump was convicted on all 34 counts he was facing in New York in connection to the hush money trial involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels.