Sheryl Lee Ralph Stands By Kardashian Remarks

“There’s nothing wrong with your lips!” Actor speaks on popular family buying beautiful Black features, once believed to be ugly.

Award-winning Sheryl Lee Ralph continues to shine in the culture, on screen, on stage, and on every red carpet she steps on. Sure, the diva is glammed up, but she is also dropping jewels on the next generation, motivating to reach for their highest selves and to pay attention to how the Kardashians paid to have Black features.

While on the red carpet for the Golden Globes, she was asked what she would say to her 15-year-old self if she had that opportunity.

The former Dreamgirls said she would tell herself, “There’s nothing wrong with your nose. There is nothing wrong with the shade of your skin. There is nothing wrong with the way your hair grows out of your head and there is certainly nothing wrong with your lips because there will be some people called [the] Kardashians and they will pay $10,000 for your lips. Hang in there, Sheryl Lee Ralph, you are good!”

Of course, she got back lash. But she stood in her truth like a whole Black woman should, tweeting later, “I said what I said. Now, I’m going to bed. Goodnight!”

I said what I said. Now, I’m going to bed. Goodnight! 😘❤️ — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) January 11, 2023

One of her sister actors, Holly Robinson Peete followed up with “But where was the lie?”

But where was the lie?? pic.twitter.com/FJlTgfKloD — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) January 11, 2023

The truth is the Kardashians and the Jenners have all admitted to having lip injections.

Kylie Jenner, who is the second most wealthy of the family, admitted in 2015, “I have temporary lip fillers. It’s just an insecurity of mine.” At one point she lied about it but so many people have detailed her drastic change of appearance over the year, she just could not anymore.

Kim, however, has never admitted to plumping up her lips.