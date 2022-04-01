Showtime Releases Trailer For ‘Cypress Hill: Insane In The Brane’ Documentary

The cable network is set to air a film about the West Coast representatives.

Cypress Hill scored a #1 rap song in 1993 with “Insane In The Brain.” Showtime will premiere a documentary about the Hip Hop group titled Cypress Hill: Insane In The Brane on April 20.

Insane In The Brane is part of Showtime’s Hip Hop 50 programming. The film chronicles the West Coasters’ decades-long career and influence on the music business.

Sony Music Entertainment and Mass Appeal produced the forthcoming doc. A nearly two-minute trailer for Insane In The Brane arrived on YouTube yesterday.

Director Estevan Oriol uses never-before-seen archival footage to tell the story of Cypress Hill. In addition, Insane In The Brane viewers will see rare photos of band members B Real, DJ Muggs, Sen Dog, and Eric “Bobo” Correa.

Besides the Gold-certified “Insane In The Brain” single, Cypress Hill also reached #1 on Billboard‘s Hot Rap Songs chart with “The Phuncky Feel One.” The South Gate representatives’ “Throw Your Set In The Air” was a mainstream hit as well.

Cypress Hill’s discography also includes the group’s self-titled 1991 debut album. Their Black Sunday project dropped in 1993. That studio LP, which hosts the “Insane In The Brain” track, earned 3x-Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.