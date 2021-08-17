Silentó Indicted For Murdering His Cousin

Richard “Silentó” Hawk is officially headed to court on a murder charge in the state of Georgia. According to multiple reports, a grand jury has indicted Silentó for killing his cousin.

The 23-year-old “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” rapper is accused of shooting 34-year-old Frederick Rooks. In January, Rooks was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Silentó was arrested in February and charged with one count of felony murder. He has since been charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony as well.

The Bars Behind Bars project creator is being held without bond in DeKalb County. His legal team sought to get Silentó released on a $25,000 bond but was denied.

Back in February, Silentó’s publicist addressed the arrest. Chanel Hudson claimed Silentó was dealing with mental health issues at the time. Entertainment attorney, Bernie Lawrence-Watkins, insisted Silentó needed to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

“Please send my client Silento some positive vibrations. Over the past several years, Ricky has been suffering immensely from a series of mental health illnesses,” Chanel Hudson wrote on Instagram.

Hudson added, “We will continue in his efforts of treatment, but we ask in the meantime the public uplift him and his family in immediate prayer & positive energy!! Ricky is a beautiful soul and we hope that the same people who came up whippin’ & nay naying with him, continue to support him and lifted in prayer!! God bless.”

In addition, Silentó was arrested twice in August 2020 on domestic violence and gun charges in California. He was also taken into custody in October of that year in Dekalb County for allegedly driving 143 mph in a 65 mph zone.