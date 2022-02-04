Silk Sonic Enters The ‘Fortnite’ Universe With Outfits & Radio Station

Silk Sonic has become part of the popular video game ‘Fortnite’ with exclusive outfits and an in-game radio station hosted by Bootsy Collins.

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars have teamed up with Epic Games to bring Silk Sonic to Fortnite.

The popular video game is adding Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars outfits as well as a Silk Sonic radio station to its digital world. The battle royale game is also launching the Silk Sonic Cup tournament on February 7.

“When Fortnite asked me if I wanted to create an outfit for the game, I asked, ‘Are CGI muscles off the table?’” Bruno Mars said in a press statement. “They said, ‘No.’ I said, ‘Deal.’ I’ll see you on the Island.”

Anderson .Paak added, “When Fortnite agreed to give Bruno CGI muscles, I said, ‘I’m in.’ He could use the help, so I support it. And it makes me cool. Win, win.”

The Silk Sonic radio station features music from the duo’s debut album. Funk legend Bootsy Collins serves as the in-game station’s host.

“Back in the day I was crazy about arcade games, so being able to bridge the worlds of music and gaming with Fortnite is very exciting,” Bootsy Collins said. “Both worlds offer players a great way to come together and relax.”

The Silk Sonic radio station is available now in Fortnite. Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars’ outfits are scheduled to be released on February 10.

Learn more about the Fortnite collaboration here.