D4vd’s iPhone contained a significant amount of child pornography, prosecutors revealed during his court appearance exactly one year after Celeste Rivas’ death.

D4vd sat in court Thursday wearing an orange jumpsuit and shackles, exactly one year after prosecutors say he murdered Celeste Rivas, and the courtroom heard something that shifted the entire case.

Prosecutors revealed they’d found what they described as a “significant amount” of child pornography on his iPhone during their investigation.

The disclosure came during a status hearing for his upcoming preliminary hearing, which a judge scheduled for May 1.

It’s still unclear whether the alleged material involves Celeste or other victims.

The singer appeared calm and composed throughout the proceedings, speaking only briefly to the judge with “Yes, ma’am” as she explained how the preliminary hearing would work.

His high-powered defense team, led by attorney Blair Berk, immediately challenged prosecutors, claiming they hadn’t turned over their evidence yet.

L.A. County Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman explained the delay from the bench. Berk’s strategy was aggressive.

He demanded an immediate preliminary hearing and told the judge prosecutors needed to put their cards on the table or fold, essentially calling their bluff on whether they actually had a solid case.

Prosecutors responded by saying they’d be ready for next week’s prelim and want to move to trial within 60 days. D4vd was arrested by LAPD last Thursday and charged Monday with first-degree murder in connection with Celeste’s death. He’s also facing charges for lewd and lascivious sexual acts with a person under 14 years old and mutilation of a human body.

According to TMZ, prosecutors claim he killed Celeste with a sharp instrument after she threatened to expose his criminal conduct and destroy his music career.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner determined Celeste died from multiple penetrating injuries to her chest and abdomen before her arms, legs, and t########## were amputated.

Prosecutors allege D4vd invited her to his Hollywood Hills home on April 23, 2025, killed her, then dismembered her body and stuffed it into two bags.

He kept her remains in his car trunk for over four months as the body decomposed.

The case has drawn intense media attention as details continue to emerge about the investigation.

D4vd pled not guilty earlier this week and continues to deny all charges. His defense team is aggressively challenging the prosecution’s evidence and timeline, setting up what could be a contentious preliminary hearing next week that will determine whether there’s enough probable cause to proceed to trial.