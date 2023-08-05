Single Mom’s Get Rent Paid Up At Quavo’s ‘Ultimate Back 2 School Giveback’

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rapper and the Tender Foundation make sure children and their mothers are blessed at his annual ‘Back to School’ event.

Quavo from the hit Quality Control group Migos is giving back in a major way to his community, hooking up kids and their mothers.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, at 384 Northyards Blvd NW from noon to 6 p.m. the “Stir Fry” rapper will host his second annual “Ultimate Back 2 School Giveback,” through his Quavo Cares Foundation, according to Atlanta News First.

In collaboration with the Tender Foundation, his organization will join forces to furnish school supplies and clothing to over 260 families.

Attendees will get to experience activities like balloon animals, face painting, and science experiments and taste delicious popsicles from one of the day’s sponsors, Mocha Pops.

The real giveback is the bill pay assistance with rent, utilities, and childcare costs for single mothers in metro Atlanta provided by Tender Foundation.

This event comes a couple of weeks before Quavo drops a new project.

According to his Instagram, his new album will be called “Rocket Power” and will hit all digital streaming platforms on August 18. His fans were excited about the announcement.

“Make Takeoff proud. Thats the most important thing,” one person commented.

“Seen few posts on his Ig for the new album and all I can say is I can’t wait for rocket power to be out … Quavo Huncho,” one person tweeted, wrapping up all the sentiment of most of the fans.

Seen few posts on his Ig for the new album and all I can say is I can’t wait for rocket power to be out 🔥🔥🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀 Quavo Huncho — Kazza (@iamkazzatv) August 5, 2023

Good works and good music, what more can anyone want from the Migos representative?