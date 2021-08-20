SKAM Summer Summit To Take Over The Dream Hollywood

SKAM Summer Music Summit’s first annual two day event will take place this weekend at DREAM Hollywood, August 22-23, 2021, kicking off with a DJ set by Grammy award winning artist Lil Jon, who will headline the weekend.

The Summit, created by music industry notable Sujit Kundu, founder of SKAM Artist, will take over the entire 178-room DREAM Hollywood, along with a schedule of events utilizing the hotel’s Highlight Room rooftop.

Neighboring venues around town will also play host to events, with appearances by some of SKAM’s hottest DJs and music talent such as Lil Jon, Amber Rose, Kim Lee, DLux, Angie Vee and more. (www.skamartist.com for full roster of talent)

The Music x Tech x Influencer 2-day celebration on August 22nd and 23rd, will include over 500 DJs, plus top radio programmers and execs, highlighted by a 24 hour TWITCH Stream live from the hotel’s Guest House.

On Sunday, August 22nd, LIL JON, alongside Eric Dlux, DJ Five, Nick Ferrer will power a poolside party at The Highlight Room at Dream Hollywood starting at 3pm. The party continues after-dark at 10pm with Angie Vee, Deux Twins, Lezlee and Vtech.

The following day (8/23) at The Highlight Room, Headliner Music Club will host a conference beginning at 12pm for DJs, producers, artists and music lovers and a pool party will also be held at The Highlight Room with another full day lineup of SKAM Djs, with the SKAMLand evening pool party celebration closing out the two day festivities.

SKAM Summer Music Summit is also taking over 3rd Base LA Sunday (8/22) from 11am-3pm (no cover) with music by DJ Ever, Jerzy, Nick Rockwell an DJ Precise from 97.1 AMP Radio in Los Angeles, followed by another party from 3-7pm, as well as State Social House in West Hollywood from 12noon to 4pm, powered by DJ Edizz, Dre Sinatra, and Chris Rodgers. A Sunday evening party will also be held at Station 1640.

BPM Supreme will be hosting a 2 day brunch event during SKAM Summer Music Summit at BPM Supreme HQ. Industry Mixer on Sunday 11-3pm, hosted by Chuck Dizzle, with music by DJ er & Jena Red. On Monday from 3-5pm, Supreme Feedback SKAM Summer Edition hosted by DJ Held and a private Jardin-hosted Brunch event will also take place.

A 24 hour livestream on Twitch will allow worldwide access if not attending the exclusive summit in Hollywood, as well as streaming in each hotel room of the Dream Hollywood. Music artists and DJS across all genres will be featured LIVE from the Guest House at the Dream Hollywood and live streamed.

Lineup includes: Samantha Ronson, Angie Vee, Baby Yu, Beat Breaker, Christo, Crooked, DJ Five, Deux Twins, Eric DLux, Ever, Four Color Zack, Gene Hov, Jerzy, Justin Credible, Kim Lee, LezLee, NYSE, NIck Ferrer, Nick Rockwell, Precise, Richard Vission,Sinatra, Triple XL and VTECH, among many others.

The two-day summit is sponsored by Travis Scott’s CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer, Snoop Dogg’s Indoggo, Beatstar, Jack Daniels, Tequila Herradura, Events by DAB, The Influence, and Jardín Premium Cannabis Dispensary, Ward One Design and DREAM.

Created by Sujit Kundu, the founder and CEO of S.K.A.M. Artist and Skam Division (A Top DJ, Radio Programming and Music Artist Booking Agency), the Summit will coincide with his annual birthday blowout, which has become a much-buzzed about annual celebration.

DJs from all around the world will be streaming directly from DREAM Hollywood and other venues around LA, such as 3rd Base, AVRA Beverly Hills and State Social, with hundreds of DJs and notable artists in attendance. His roster includes everyone from Samantha Ronson to DJ Irie to Lil Jon to Eric Dlux to Harm Franklin to Caroline D’Amore along with DJ Five, Justin Credible and newcomers to the roster like Angie Vee.

2021 marks the 26th consecutive 21st birthday extravaganza for Kundu. Be sure to follow @SkamArtist for more announcements. All details and updates can be found at www.skamartist.com, which allows you to submit an application for room reservation.

