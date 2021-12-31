Skillz Changes His Mind, Plans To Drop “2021 Rap Up”

Skillz has decided to release a “2021 Rap Up” song despite previously claiming he was done with the annual Hip Hop tradition.

Skillz recently claimed he wouldn’t release a “Rap Up” song for 2021, but he’s decided to keep the tradition alive.

Weeks after saying he was done with the annual recaps, Skillz declared he would drop a “Rap Up” on Thursday (December 30). The veteran rapper did an about-face after The Shade Room attempted to get involved in his long-running series.

“Dec. 3rd. @theshaderoom yall funny,” Skillz wrote alongside screenshots of the gossip outlet’s messages to him. “I wasnt gone do one…now Ima do one and copy all her s### [heads to the studio].”

Skillz also hopped on Twitter and declared, “2021 Rap Up” on the way cuz [I’m petty].”

“Cool. Ima copy all her s### & make mine tonight,” Skillz added on Instagram. “2021 Rap Up on the way…….the end of an era.”

Skillz began his yearly recaps with the “2002 Rap Up.” The songs soon became a Hip Hop tradition that fans came to expect around the holidays. Yet Skillz seemed ready to move on from the series at the beginning of December.

“Ain’t gonna be no 2021 Rap Up from me,” he wrote on Twitter and Instagram. “I’m done with em.”

But fans holding out hope that he’d change his mind have lucked out as the “2021 Rap Up” is on the way.