Skillz Clowns Joe Budden, Kanye, Akon On “2020 Rap Up” With Message For George Floyd

(AllHipHop News)
Rapper Skillz has delivered on his annual recap of the year with his track “Throw It In The Trash ( The 2020 Rap Up).”
The Richmond, Virginia representative dropped an 8:46 second thumper filled with witty punchlines reminiscing on the last 12 months.
Skillz, who originated the yearly “Rap Up” tradition in 2002 opened the track with a reference to what else? The year’s biggest news – the coronavirus.
From there, Skillz tackles everything from Donald Trump and the Harvey Weinstein scandal to Akon’s collaboration with infamous Rapper Tekashi 69, while labeling Joe Budden a “weirdo” for “jerking off” his dog.
Skillz also labeled actor Terry Crews a clown and begged Kanye West to sit his a## down after the Chicago rapper’s failed attempt to be President of the United States.
Skillz gave props to the Black Lives Matter movement during his verse, shouting out Breonna Taylor.
He also thoughtfully gave props to all of the teachers, who had to readjust during the pandemic, as well as the DJs who helped us get through 2020 with countless mixes, mostly delivered through Instagram.
“Throw It In The Trash ( The 2020 Rap Up)” is a tribute to George Floyd, which lasts 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the same amount of time Minnesota police officer George Chauvin held his knee on George Floyd’s neck and killed him.
This year, Skillz dropped a video to a company his annual recap of the year.
Take a look and listen to “Throw It In The Trash ( The 2020 Rap Up)” below: