Slaughterhouse “Couldn’t Move Forward” Because Of Joe Budden Claims KXNG Crooked

Slaughterhouse fell apart due to the delays caused by Joe Budden who the group have been waiting on since its inception, said KXNG Crooked.

For years, Slaughterhouse fans have been clamoring for the group to make a return or at least release their vaulted Glass House album.

The group was formed in 2008 by four of the hardest pens in hip-hop: Joe Budden, Joell Ortiz, KXNG Crooked, and Royce Da 5’9”. They dropped their self-titled debut studio album in 2009, and Welcome To: Our House three years later. The group dissolved when KXNG Crooked announced his departure from the group in 2018.

However, over the years fans have called for the rap supergroup to reunite. At various times, the group’s members have discussed the possibility of a Slaughterhouse comeback but to no avail. They disagree on the reasons for the split in the first place and cannot agree about any possible future.

The topic returned to the forefront recently when Crooked and Ortiz announced their new project: The Rise And Fall Of Slaughterhouse. The other half of the group were vocal about their disapproval, but Crook says they’re not telling the whole story. During a recent episode of The Bootleg Kev Podcast, Crook claimed Royce is straight-up lying.

“Put yourself in the fans shoes for a minute,” he says in the clip. “You’ve been waiting on one of your favourite groups in the world to drop an album for 10 years.”

Crook Says Royce Is Lying

He detailed the work he put in behind the scene to bring Slaughterhouse back together again. “It’s not happened in 10 years,” he declared. “So you’re telling me you want me to wait again and then I saw something where Royce said that we weren’t waiting on anybody… that’s a lie.”

He added, “So I need to address all this stuff because whenever they say that I just come back with the truth. You can attack my character my integrity, you could try to assassinate it and say that I’m a liar and I’m doing this for money and all that s###.”

“We started Slaughterhouse” Waiting On Joe Budden

He also blamed Joe Budden for delaying any new music as he was signed to another label when Slaughterhouse inked their deal with Shady Records. “We started Slaughterhouse in the early days waiting on Joe [Budden],” he said. He then explained why Budden is left off of Eminem’s “Session One,” unlike the rest of Slaughterhouse. Budden’s label called Shady, informing them they needed clearance for Budden to appear on the song. “All of us supposedly free agents to sign this deal with Shady, and come to find out Joe was on the paperwork,” he said. He added that Budden, “said that they forged his signature,” and denied it was him. The group was then “put on the shelf” during Budden’s legal dispute with Amalgam Digital Label. “We were waiting on Joe because we couldn’t move forward, and that took months,” he added. Watch the clip below.

Joe Budden and Joel Ortiz went at it on Instagram Live after the new project was announced. The argument came to a head when Budden said “Joell, that album can suck my dick, are you kidding me? You want people to listen to this clown show?” Ortiz responded, “N-gga, suck MY dick! Don’t go there, don’t do that,” and promptly left the conversation.