Slim 400’s Killer Sentenced For YG Associate’s Shooting Death

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Slim 400, best known for his work with YG, was shot and killed outside his California home in December 2021.

Michael Terry, one of the two men charged in the 2021 shooting death of Slim 400, was sentenced to 32 years in a California state prison. Judge Altus Hudson handed down the sentence after Terry pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Terry shot and killed Slim 400, whose real name was Vincent Cochran, outside the late rapper’s Inglewood home in December 2021. Terry admitted to using a firearm and a felony strike for a prior conviction, per Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

“Our hearts go out to the families of Mr. Cohran, an artist in the Los Angeles community who was taken far too soon by a tragic act of gun violence,” Gascón said in a press release. “Our Community Violence Reduction Unit vigorously prosecutes gun violence to protect our communities. Gun violence has no place in our society, and we will continue to work closely with communities we serve to help prevent these senseless crimes.”

Terry’s co-defendant Tamra Lynn Bell pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact. She is scheduled to be sentenced on January 15, 2025.

Slim 400 was best known for his collaborations with YG. A year after Slim 400’s death, YG paid tribute to his slain friend by releasing the single “Miss My Dawgs” featuring Lil Wayne.