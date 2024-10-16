Slim Jxmmi Challenges Hurricane Chris To Boxing Match

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi and Hurricane Chris traded threats on social media, leading to a boxing match proposal.

Slim Jxmmi wants to settle his beef with Hurricane Chris in a boxing match. The Rae Sremmurd member called out Hurricane Chris in an Instagram post on Wednesday (October 16).

“@hurricanechrisofficial I know you forgot,” Slim Jxmmi wrote. “So this your reminder. Start training cause I’m working with @officialbelaire”

Slim Jxmmi posted a video showing off his punching prowess. The rapper took a swig of alcohol before hitting a heavy bag.

“Whenever you ready to box, I’m ready!” he said. “Your boy stay ready. I don’t gotta get ready. So, you can let me know.”

Hurricane Chris and Slim Jxmmi’s problems began in September. Hurricane Chris tried to connect his issues with 50 Cent’s Humor & Harmony festival in Shreveport to Lil Wayne not getting to perform at the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

“Big [companies] are attempting to erase our history and use us for a money play and they know how to turn us against one another by feeding a few and starving the rest we must demand respect or lose everything we love I’m not afraid to fight and stand up for what I believe in are you,” Hurricane Chris declared.

Slim Jxmmi scoffed at Hurricane Chris’ opinion.

“BRUH!” he wrote. “AINT NO WAY YOU STILL REACHING!”

Hurricane Chris responded, “Mind yo business unless you wanna see these hands bruh on god what’s poppin.”

Slim Jxmmi was unfazed by the threat.

“I’ll slap the ‘Ay Bay Bay’ out this n####,” he wrote.

Hurricane Chris released his debut single “Ay Bay Bay” in 2007. It remains the best-selling song of his career.