Slim Thug Defends JAY-Z As Conspiracy Theory Involving Beyoncé’s Mom Ignites On Social Media

Uncover the brewing clash between Houston natives Slim Thug and Beyoncé’s mom over JAY-Z — instigated by 50 Cent?

A purported clash of Houston natives may be brewing, based on Slim Thug’s recent video and the inklings of internet sleuths trickling onto the timelines of social media concerning JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s mom.

On the heels of the news that HOV was named in a recently refiled lawsuit alleging that he and Sean “Diddy” Combs raped a minor after the 2000 MTV VMAs, the Texas rap veteran is speaking out in support of JAY-Z. However, it’s also currently being theorized that Jigga Man’s mother-in-law, Miss Tina Knowles, may have gone against the grain and publicly displayed her support for the legal action being levied against JAY-Z—or at least that what 50 Cent thinks.

When it comes to the former’s defense of his fellow rap peer, Slim Thug revealed he’s simply not at all convinced the allegations against JAY-Z are true and expressed his belief of just that during a recent Instagram Live session.

In response to a fan who commented during his livestream, “What up with JAY-Z,” Slim Thug vehemently proclaimed he’s “not guilty,” among other things.

“I don’t believe that s##t,” Slim Thug said in part. He then shared his belief that the lawsuit is part of a much larger plan to knock high-wealth Black Americans off their post.

”We gonna continue to see muthaf###as trying to take billionaires and everybody gonna share them on off of allegations with no criminal cases or none of that s##t,” he said.

Slim Thug went on to undermine Buzbee in a roundabout way, claiming he is privy to the pressure tactics lawyers often use in order to get high-profile defendants to settle out of court for large sums of money.

“Man, I’ve been telling y’all how the lawyers do I already know how that s##t go,” he said. “They try to get money try to get muthaf###as to settle because they know public opinion gonna kill them anyway. Whether you innocent or not about time, the blogs get done [kisses teeth]…that s##t all fake anyway.”

On the other hand, 50 Cent has continued his attacks on JAY-Z following the news of the lawsuit, by way of the alleged receipts showing Knowles’ apparent support of the allegations against Hov.

In a post he shared on Instagram, the G-Unit Films mogul shared a screenshot of a post exposing Knowles for “liking” a post Us Weekly shared regarding the lawsuit.

“Damn it man, mom like the Rape accusations,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption of the post before quickly following up in a comment in which he wrote, “Maybe she hit the button by accident, I did that before.”

Both 50 Cent and Slim Thug’s responses to the situation follow a statement released by Tony Buzbee, the Houston-based lawyer who is representing 120 Diddy accusers, in addition to the alleged Jane Doe victim in the recently refiled lawsuit. In his statement, Buzzbee claims HOV is harassing he and his client and claims Jay sued his law firm after he sent a demand letter on behalf of his client. He also claims that the alleged victim didn’t demand any money from HOV, but rather a private mediation

