Smokey Robinson Addresses Freaky Song Titles For Upcoming ‘Gasms’ Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The R&B/Soul legend has a new studio LP on the way.

William “Smokey” Robinson Jr. is one of the most celebrated singer-songwriters in music history. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is preparing to release his new album, Gasms, on April 28.

Gasms has already gone viral on social media thanks to the project’s tracklist. Song names such as “I Wanna Know Your Body,” “Roll Around,” “You Fill Me Up,” and “I Fit In There” piqued people’s interest.

Hollywood Unlocked caught up with Smokey Robinson on the red carpet for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. The 82-year-old Soul legend explained his motivations for his suggestive track titles.

“I wanted people to be curious. You know? People will say, ‘I gotta hear that to see what he’s talking about.’ So that’s what the purpose was,” said Robinson.

The Recording Academy honored Smokey Robinson at last night’s ceremony. Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton took the stage in order to pay tribute to Robinson and Motown Records founder Berry Gordy.

Additionally, Smokey Robinson performed “The Tears of a Clown” during the Motown set. He also presented the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award to Sam Smith and Kim Petras for their “Unholy” collaboration.

Smokey Robinson won his only Grammy Award in 1988 for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance (“Just to See Her”). The Detroit native has scored 6 nominations as a soloist and another nomination as a member of The Miracles.

Throughout his career, Robinson released albums such as 1977’s Deep in My Soul, 1980’s Warm Thoughts, 1981’s Being with You, 1987’s One Heartbeat, 1991’s Double Good Everything, 2006’s Timeless Love, and 2014’s Smokey & Friends.