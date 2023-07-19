Snoop Dogg And E-40 Bring Fans Into Kitchen With Collaborative Cookbook

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mount Westmore members Snoop Dogg and E-40 will release their new cookbook ‘Goon with the Spoon’ in November.

Snoop Dogg connected with E-40 to cook up something other than music.

The legendary rappers created a new cookbook titled Goon with the Spoon. Chronicle Books will release the book on November 14.

“E-40 is my big homie, my brother, my mentor,” the Doggfather wrote in the foreword, per PEOPLE. “Watching him expand his love for food and cooking over the years to his many successful businesses is some boss-level s###. Which is why Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon had to be the next cookbook, ya dig?”

The cookbook serves as the follow-up to Snoop Dogg’s From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen, which sold more than 1 million copies. His book with E-40 features 65 recipes for desserts, drinks, main dishes and more.

Snoop Dogg and E-40 most recently worked together as part of the supergroup Mount Westmore. The two joined forces with fellow West Coast icons Ice Cube and Too $hort to form the group.

Mount Westmore’s debut album Snoop Cube 40 $hort dropped in 2022. The project spent one week on the Billboard 200.

Goon with a Spoon is available now for pre-order. The cookbook continues Snoop Dogg’s food ventures, which include his Snoop Cereal line.