Master P Declares He & Snoop Dogg “Kings Of Breakfast Foods,” Brand Lands In Walmart In July

In a recent interview with AllHipHop, Master P also explained why Snoop Cereal is so much more than just a breakfast food.

Master P has already established himself as a savvy business mogul with No Limit Records and several other entrepreneurial endeavors.

Along with Snoop Dogg, who has his own cereal brand called Snoop Cereal, the two Hip-Hop heavyweights are aiming to take over the grocery market together. In a recent interview with AllHipHop, Master P revealed the new brand will finally land in Walmarts across the country this summer.

“When you talk about Snoop Cereal, this is bigger than just cereal,” Master P says in the clip. “I know a lot of people may ask, they want to talk about the ingredients, how it started. Me and Snoop believed in putting out brands that could feed our culture and feed our people. I grew up eating cereal. I grew up on WIC. We able to sell at WIC now, and it’s all about adding diversity into the grocery stores.

“We don’t all own brands like this. And it’s so important because we grew up eating these products. But we got to stop the self-hate amongst each other when we talk about African-American-owned brands and giving us the opportunity to get on those shelves because Snoop Cereal is bigger. The brand is all about trying to tackle homelessness, give back to a community and a culture and rebuild and put economic empowerment into into our community.”

Master P is particularly excited about Momma Snoop Oatmeal, a new product developed in honor of Snoop Dogg’s late mother, Beverly Tate, who died in October 2021.

“I want to tell y’all why Momma Snoop Oatmeal is so important because we look at Aunt Jemima—that was just a mockery of us,” Master P says in a separate video uploaded to Instagram. “It wasn’t a real person. We changing the game. Momma Snoop products everywhere in January. I just want to say Happy Mother’s Day to the mothers out there. And the ones that don’t have a mother, man, we know y’all gotta appreciate moms. This is a way for us to make Momma Snoop live on and on. Momma Snoop was a beautiful person that blessed the world.”

Snoop Dogg, who joined Master P in the clip, added, “To see it all coming to light…because we building a brand that’s black-owned and family based. It’s going to be something that’s gonna be here when we not here. And we just giving y’all information on what to do and how to do it. To be able to be friends after so many years of doing business and then to come back together again, to find ways to continue business. As Black people, we gotta find ways to work together instead of pulling each other down.”

Master P and Snoop Dogg—who seem to be everywhere these days (especially the D-O-DOUBLE-G—are looking forward to the launch. As Master P explains, “Me and Snoop are the kings of breakfast food because we are fighting for our culture and our people to put brands in the stores. So now we’ll be in Walmart on July 15. We’ll be in Target, Albertson’s, Kroger’s, Ralph’s and Safeway, all the major stores in June. June 24th we’ll be on Amazon. So this is a blessing. We’ve come a long way from Hip-Hop.”

To show support, Master P encourages everyone to go to the store and buy a product. Until then, find more information here.