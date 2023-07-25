Snoop Dogg Axes ‘Doggystyle’ Anniversary Concert In Solidarity With Actors, Writers Strike

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg rescheduled his ‘Doggystyle’ show at the Hollywood Bowl for October before canceling it due to the strike.

Snoop Dogg outright canceled his Doggystyle anniversary concert. The veteran rapper announced his decision on Tuesday (July 25), citing his support for Hollywood actors and writers on strike.

“We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty of when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show,” Snoop Dogg explained via Instagram. “We continue to stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG/AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal and we can all get back to work.”

Snoop Dogg was originally scheduled to perform two shows at the Hollywood Bowl in June. He rescheduled the concerts for October in an act of solidarity with the WGA writers’ strike, which began in May.

SAG-AFTRA, which represents actors, joined the strike in July. Actors and writers both reached an impasse in their negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Snoop Dogg previously supported the strike and fairer distribution of money while speaking at the Milken Institute in May. He raised similar concerns as the actors and writers regarding streaming’s effect on pay in the music industry.