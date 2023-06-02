Snoop Dogg And Dr. Dre Delay ‘Doggystyle’ Concerts In Support Of Writers’ Strike

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre were going to celebrate the 30th anniversary of ‘Doggystyle’ in June but changed their plans amid the writers’ strike.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre postponed their Doggystyle 30th anniversary concerts, which were originally scheduled for June 27 and 28.

The West Coast legends rescheduled their orchestra-backed concerts in solidarity with the WGA writers’ strike. Snoop Dogg announced the delay via social media on Friday (June 2).

“DOGGYSTYLE 30th ANNIVERSARY POSTPONEMENT,” he wrote. “Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the DGA and SAG/AFTRA negotiations, we have decided to postpone the shows scheduled for June 27 and June 28 at the Hollywood Bowl. We stand in solidarity with the unions and are hopeful that the AMPTP will negotiate fair deals as soon as possible and everybody can get back to work. New dates are now October 20 and 21, 2023.”

The concerts will be held at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre will team up with conductor Derrick Hodge and the ReCollective Orchestra to perform special renditions of Doggystyle cuts.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre also plan to release a new album titled Missionary later this year. Smitty, one of Dr. Dre’s collaborators, told AllHipHop the producer is thrilled to be working on the project.

“I ain’t seen Dre this excited since The Chronic,” Smitty said. “He’s really excited about what we’re doing.”

Tickets for the Doggystyle concerts are on sale here. Previously purchased tickets for shows in June will be honored in October.