Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Celebrate ‘Doggystyle’ 30th Anniversary With Orchestra-Backed Concerts  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg is marking 30 years of “Doggystyle” with two special concerts produced by Dr. Dre featuring special guests and an orchestra.

Snoop Dogg is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his classic debut album Doggystyle with pair of orchestra-backed concerts at the Hollywood Bowl this summer.

On Tuesday (May. 2), the West Coast legend announced the shows, revealing Doggystyle producer Dr. Dre will also produce the concerts. Snoop Dogg also hinted at some special guest appearances without revealing any names.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic announced “Snoop Dogg & Friends: 30th Anniversary of Doggystyle” takes place on June 27 and 28. Snoop and the rest of the special guest performers will be backed by the ReCollective Orchestra led by conductor Derrick Hodge.

Snoop Dogg scored a No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with his debut album Doggystyle back in 1993. The project, which features the No. 1 hits “Who Am I? (What’s My Name?)” and “Gin and Juice,” sold 806,000 first-week units, becoming the fastest-selling hip-hop album ever at the time. It would top the chart for three weeks, and the RIAA certified the album as 4x-Platinum in May 1994.

Earlier this year, Snoop Dogg issued a limited-edition box set on cannabis appreciation day, April 20th. Doggystyle: The 4/20 Vinyl Box Set was released as a limited run of only 420 numbered copies and featured a booklet with singles art from Joe Cool and exclusive Death Row rolling papers.

Tickets for Snoop Dogg & Friends go on sale this Friday (May 5), at 10 A.M. PT. Check out the Hollywood Bowl’s website for more information.

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg announced he and Dr. Dre are working on a new album titled Missionary, 30 years after the success of Doggystyle.