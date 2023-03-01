Snoop Dogg Backs Birdman’s Request To Put Some Respect On CEOs For Hip-Hop 50 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg agrees with Birdman that CEOs “should be saluted in a major way” during Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

As celebrations take place around the world to honor the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop later this year, Birdman voiced his concerns that some contributors to the culture are getting overlooked.

The Cash Money Records co-founder took to Instagram on the last day of Black History month to weigh-in on the topic. According to Birdman, “legendary artists” are rightly celebrated, and their efforts applauded. However, not enough is happening to recognize the contributions of those who help make Hip-Hop stars.

“Im confused about 50yrs of hip hop where they salute legendary artists which is well respeked,” the Louisiana icon penned on Feb. 28.

Nonetheless, Birdman wants the yearlong celebrations to include CEOs for their significant impact on the culture. He also pointed to Young Money’s dominance, including the iconic trinity of Lil Wayne, Drake, and Nicki Minaj, over the past two decades to highlight his point.

“Also I think CEOs who kept these artists alive to be great showed them how to keep hip hop alive should be saluted in a major way,” he continued. “I remember wen they said hip hop was dead and we Kept it alive YMCMB 20plus summers respek our hussle CEO s kept hip hop alive frfr @cashmoneyofficial #RICHGANG #STUNNAMAN🐍💚🐊🦅🐐” Check out the post below.

Snoop Dogg Agrees With Birdman

Birdman wasn’t alone in expressing this sentiment. Snoop Dogg, who acquired the legendary West Coast label Death Row Records last year, jumped into the comments section.

“Facts,” he wrote, before adding, “👏🏿👊🏾 great work cuz u and slim did that.” Birdman replied to Snoop Dogg, “Real gangsta s###. F## with you dog 4life.”

Also sharing his agreement was Quality Control co-founder Pierre “P” Thomas. “Real talk OG. This should be discussed in a major way. Let’s Go🗣” he penned.

Meanwhile, Black Thought recently marked Hip-Hop 50 with a love letter while the Grammys put on a major celebration. Watch them below.