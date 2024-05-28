Snoop Dogg’s Bowl Game Quickly Makes College Football History With NIL Deals

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl is going to compensate players on both teams involved in the college football postseason game.

Snoop Dogg wasn’t exaggerating when he promised to “bring the juice” to college football with his own bowl game. The newly renamed Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl will be the first bowl game to give NIL deals to every player on the participating teams.

“I’m happy to announce the Snoop Dogg AZ Bowl is partnering with brands that will help us be the first bowl — you hear me, the first bowl — to offer NIL money to student-athletes,” Snoop Dogg said in a clip sent to Action Network. “We will be the first bowl to do that. Let’s go, AZ. Let’s go, NCAA. Let’s go, players.”

NCAA student-athletes received permission to make money off their name, image and likeness in 2021. Some bowl games offered NIL deals to select players, but Snoop raised the bar by vowing to compensate every member of the two teams in his game.

“This was 100 percent Snoop Dogg’s idea,” Arizona Bowl executive director Kym Adair said.

👀 @SnoopDogg @theARIZONABOWL presented by Gin & Juice by @DreandSnoop is 1st bowl to provide NIL deals for all players on both teams from Mountain West & MAC, @ActionNetwork has learned. Incredible commitment by Snoop for AZ bowl (Dec. 28, 4:30 pm ET)https://t.co/lrjK5dVaFe pic.twitter.com/tMlmWy4ia9 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 28, 2024

Snoop agreed to a multi-year sponsorship deal with the Arizona Bowl. His bowl game will feature teams from the Mid-American and Mountain West conferences.

“Adding NIL opportunities for the student-athletes of the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop is the next evolution in college sports, and we wanted to lead by example,” he said. “We can’t wait to give our players the opportunity to serve the community of Tucson during bowl week while at the same time using their name, image and likeness to rightfully earn money for themselves and their families.”

Adair added, “When Snoop approached us with this idea, it was obvious that he has a deep respect and appreciation for the new opportunities afforded by student-athletes through NIL, and he wanted to show support for them by [being] the first bowl to make this type of commitment. We can’t wait to make his vision a reality.”

The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl will be held in Tucson on December 28.