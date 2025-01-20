Snoop Dogg Brushes Off Backlash After Performing At Donald Trump’s Crypto Ball  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg faced backlash for performing at a ball celebrating Donald Trump’s inauguration, but his response sparked further criticism.

Snoop Dogg is brushing off the criticism after facing hefty backlash for performing at a ball celebrating Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration.

The Death Row Records boss joined Rick Ross and Soulja Boy at the Crypto Ball on Friday (January 17), to the dismay of many in the rap community outraged at the rappers’ Trump endorsement.

Nonetheless, it appears Snoop is unbothered by the controversy.

On Sunday (January 19), Snoop Dogg took to Instagram to share a track titled “Unfollowed U,” seemingly created by AI from a group called “The Middle Fingers,” subtly expressing his stance on the ongoing Donald Trump controversy.

Nonetheless, the post only intensified the backlash, with fans fiercely condemning the West Coast rapper in the comment section.

“Hey Malcolm X said it best in 1960’s,” one person shared. “Don’t follow entertainers. They are easily bought.”

Another added, “I mean he betrayed pac so what yall expect,” while a third said, “This is your response? Why not say something to people who are genuinely concerned about your choice? Grow up.”

Snoop Dogg Blasts Black Artists Performing For Donald Trump In 2016

Others still pointed to Snoop Dogg’s previous about Donald Trump. In 2016 he branded Black artists who performed at Trump’s inauguration “jigaboos” and “Uncle Toms.” However, by 2014, Snoop expressed “nothing but love and respect” for Trump, praising him for pardoning Michael “Harry-O” Harris, co-founder of Death Row Records.

Meanwhile, Nelly, set to perform at the Liberty Ball, one of three official Inauguration Day balls, responded to the critics.

“He’s the president,” he said. “He won […] He’s the commander-in-chief of what I would like to say is the best country in the world. That’s why I’m not telling you who to vote for.”

While Nelly denied taking the gig for the money, Soulja Boy did no such thing.

“They paid me a bag,” he said. “Obama ain’t never put no money in my f###### pockets. Kamala ain’t never put no money in my f###### pockets. Trump put money in my pockets. Y’all want me to not answer the phone for the f###### president?”