Snoop Dogg Calls Sex Assault Lawsuit A “Shakedown,” Asks Court To Dismiss Case

Snoop Dogg claims the Jane Doe accuser filed suit just days before his Super Bowl Halftime performance “to extort [him] for money.”

Snoop Dogg is seeking a dismissal of the ‘implausible and false’ sex assault lawsuit filed against him this month by an unidentified woman.

The Long Beach native claims the Jane Doe accuser is targeting him in a “shakedown,” according to filings seen by Rolling Stone. Snoop doubled down his insistence that the forcible oral sex she accuses him of “never happened.”

The 17-page dismissal says the allegations are both “implausible and false.” Furthermore, Snoop claims they are too “threadbare” for a claim under the federal sex trafficking statute and too old to prosecute under state law.

“Nothing remotely resembling plaintiff’s story about defendant Calvin Broadus ever happened. He vehemently denies ever engaging in any sex act with plaintiff or assaulting or battering her,” the lawsuit claims.

The woman alleges Snoop Dogg assaulted her after one of his concerts at the home of his friend Bishop Don Juan, whom she also accused of “forcing her to perform oral sex on him,” in her suit. She alleges Juan “removed his penis from his pants” and “repeatedly shoved his penis into [her] mouth.”

The unidentified accuser further claims Juan took her to Snoop Dogg’s studio to see if he would “make you the weather girl” on a show the rapper was working on. She went along with it “in hopes of advancing her career,” her filing states. While there, she used the bathroom and alleges Snoop walked in and forced her to perform oral sex on him.

“Plaintiff found herself thinking about her job security if she displeased defendant Snoop Dogg,” her complaint states. “Plaintiff felt pressured by defendant Snoop Dogg due to his dominance, and his position of power over her, including his ability to hire and fire her and ensure that she would never be hired in his industry again.”

Snoop Dogg Claims This Is An Attempt To “Extort” Him

She claims the assaults happened during a period she was working for Snoop as a stage dancer, something he denies.

“She provides no allegations of any statement by defendant that he would help her career, and no allegations of any statement about how defendant might advance her career. Instead, the only allegation plaintiff makes is that [co-defendant Donald] Campbell — not defendant — said going to the studio where defendant was would be ‘a career move,’” paperwork filed on behalf of Snoop Dogg states.

The accuser “was never employed by Snoop Dogg or any of his companies and has furnished no proof to support her claim of employment by Snoop Dogg and/or his companies,” a rep for Snoop Dogg confirmed to Rolling Stone.

Snoop Dogg asks that the lawsuit be dismissed with prejudice: “Plaintiff’s complaint, launched just days before defendant’s Super Bowl Halftime performance, was a thinly veiled attempt to extort defendant for money to stop plaintiff from continuing to assert her false claims publicly. But the fatal deficiencies in her complaint ensure her gambit will not succeed,” he alleges in the new filings.

Jane Doe’s lawyer, Matt Finkelberg called his client “brave” for standing up to someone with “elite celebrity status.”

“We believe it is the defendants’ intention to attack and intimidate any woman who goes against them,” Finkelberg told Rolling Stone.

His statement continued, “If harassers like Mr. Broadus continue to retaliate against those who stand up to them, we are concerned there will be a disastrous chilling effect, and women will not come forward out of fear of retaliation. Even worse, harassers would feel emboldened to sexually assault without fear of consequences,” he said.

This story is developing.