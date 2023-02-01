Snoop Dogg Celebrates Lakers Win But Blames Team For Bad Nerves & High Blood Pressure  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Hardcore Lakers fans Snoop Dogg urged the Lakers to “Figure it out and start winning every night,” after their win over the Knicks.

Snoop Dogg is celebrating after his beloved Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks 129-123 in overtime on Tuesday night (Jan. 31).

The Los Angeles legend was all smiles as Lebron James recorded his first triple-double of the season to lead the Lakers to victory on his return to Madison Square Garden. Despite his criticism of the team’s performance in the 2022-23 NBA season, Snoop Dogg was a happy man following the win.

He took to Instagram after the game with a video congratulating the team, but also insisting they find a way to win.

“You know what that smile means,” the Doggfather said in the clip. “The Lakers Win! Yes! We find a way!”

Nonetheless, According to Snoop, the Lakers are affecting his health, and he urged them to up their game.

“G##### y’all got my nerves bad and my blood pressure high, godammit. Figure it out and start winning every night g########. I’m too old for this s###,” the 51-year-old Hip-Hop icon added.

“Lakers. Win 😁😁😁smile. B####,” Snoop Dogg added in the caption.

Earlier this month, Snoop Dogg expressed his frustrations with the Lakers and their injury-ridden star big man Anthony Davis.

A Lakers fan page shared an image that said LeBron James and AD are the best duo in the league. However, Snoop Dogg questioned the post and said he was “losing faith.”

“How? When we never play together for 2 weeks healthy 🤬🤬🤬🤬,” he wrote in the comments section. “I’m loosing faith 😤😤🤨👊🏿 a. D. Need to get his body tight like Lebron I’m tired of seeing him on bench in street clothes yeah I said it what are we doing ???”

Anthony Davis Unfollows Snoop Dogg On Instagram

This time last year, Snoop Dogg revealed Anthony Davis unfollowed him on Instagram after the Death Row honcho was critical of the athlete’s injury-riddled season.

“That n#### [Anthony Davis] get hurt every time he go for a rebound, layup, rebound,” Snoop said in Feb. 2022. “I ain’t got nothing to say to that n####. That n#### unfollowed me on Instagram. I called him a ‘hoe-ass n####, soft. You too big to be playing in the middle.’ That nigg unfollowed me.”