Snoop Dogg Enters Marijuana Market, Launches Death Row Cannabis 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg is “Promising to return Death Row to its former glory,’ with the launch of his new venture, Death Row Cannabis.

Snoop Dogg is expanding the Death Row Records brand less than a year after taking the helm, venturing into the cannabis industry.

On Thursday (Dec. 29), the label announced the arrival of Death Row Cannabis via a teaser video. The visual, created by artist Mylarmen with the soundtrack by Kevin Gilliam, formerly known as DJ Battlecat, previewed the upcoming “liquid diamond infused” pre-roll tubes.

“Promising to return Death Row to its former glory, all elements of the former label are being refitted for today’s audience and their evolving tastes,” Death Row Cannabis wrote in a press release.

Snoop Dogg personally selected West Coast legacy cultivator and industry insider AK to curate Death Row Cannabis. He is also responsible for the IYKYK brand SMKRS and is a majority owner of Cookies stores nationwide.

Death Row Cannabis launches in stores next week, although Snoop Dogg is yet to announce an exact date. Check out the video teaser below.

Death Row Cannabis

A famed cannabis connoisseur, the Doggfather had to clarify how much weed he smokes recently after his professional blunt roller claimed the rapper smoked over 100 joints a day.

Stop lying,” Snoop Dogg said in an Instagram video responding to his blunt roller’s claims. “F### I’ma smoke all that weed in one day. What am I, a f#####’ machine? B####, this is the roaches. See… roaches,” he added.

“Stop lying,” he penned in the caption.

Snoop Dogg Reveals Willie Nelson Out-Smoked Him

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Snoop Dogg revealed the “most stoned” he has ever been. During an episode of the Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray podcast, he recalled a hazy night with country music legend Willie Nelson.

“‘We was in Amsterdam on 4/20, and he was doing a concert out there,” the West Coast icon recounted. “Me and him were playing dominoes one-on-one. He whooping my ass, and I’m just getting higher and higher and higher.”

According to Snoop Dogg, Willie Nelson kept passing him the weed. “And I’m like, “This old m########### is out-smoking me.” As the hosts attempted to contain their laughter, Snoop added, “I’m trying to stop, but I can’t because I don’t want to show no signs of weakness.”