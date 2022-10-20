Snoop Dogg Makes Death Row Records A Wine Brand

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg partnered with Treasury Americas, the owners of 19 Crimes, to launch a red wine named after Death Row Records.

Snoop Dogg continued to expand the Death Row Records brand outside of music.

The legendary rapper teamed with Treasury Americas to create a red wine named after his label. Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records Red Wine will be available for a limited time with bottles selling for $24.99.

“Acquiring Death Row Records was a very meaningful moment for me,” he said in a press release. “And I’m excited to celebrate the milestone with the launch of Death Row Records Limited Edition Red Wine. This wine is something special, created exclusively for my loyal fans.”

Snoop Dogg became the owner of Death Row Records in February. He acquired it from MNRK Music Group, which was formerly known as eOne Music.

After the purchase, Snoop Dogg partnered with Crooks & Castles to produce Death Row Records apparel. He also launched Death Row Pictures, which is producing his upcoming film The Underdoggs.

Earlier this month, Snoop Dogg spoke to AllHipHop about what fans should expect from the new Death Row Records. He promised to deliver “good music, quality, love [and] respect.”

“Just great things,” he said. “We just plan to keep doing what we’ve been doing and providing opportunities, and then providing great music and great visual pieces for people to enjoy.”