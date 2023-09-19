Snoop Dogg Teams Up With Chris Stapleton For New “Monday Night Football” Theme

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The D-O-DOUBLE-G links with ESPN.

Viewers of Monday Night Football got to hear Hip-Hop icon Snoop Dogg, Country star Chris Stapleton, and drummer Cindy Blackman Santana present a new anthem for the sports program.

Snoop Dogg, Chirs Stapleton and Cindy Blackman Santana reimagined “In the Air Tonight” by Phil Collins. The collaboration serves as the opening theme for Monday Night Football on ESPN and ABC.

“In the Air Tonight” will also play before the upcoming Week 18 Saturday Doubleheader, Super Wild Card Weekend and the first Divisional playoff game. ESPN’s Creative Content Unit produced the MNF open in conjunction with record producer Dave Cobb.

NFL fans witnessed Snoop Dogg perform at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show in February 2022. The Long Beach, California representative shared the stage with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.

That Roc Nation-produced mid-game performance won three Primetime Emmy Awards at the 2022 ceremony. All of the performers, including Snoop Dogg, took home an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special.

In addition, Snoop Dogg dropped his BODR studio LP in February 2022. That project joined a discography that includes 1993’s Doggystyle, 1996’s Tha Doggfather, 2000’s Tha Last Meal, 2006’s Tha Blue Carpet Treatment, 2013’s Reincarnated and other full-length albums.