Snoop Dogg Considering Investing In Soccer Club: “Be Crazy Not To Take A Look” 

Snoop Dogg’s next big venture could be investing in a soccer team after taking inspiration from Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds.

The West Coast rap icon recently revealed he’s inspired by Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, whose recent purchase of Welsh soccer team Wrexham was the subject of an FX documentary. The fifth-tier team secured two consecutive promotions after Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney took over the club in 2020 for $2.5 million.

Accordingly, Snoop Dogg believes he would be “crazy” to pass on the opportunity to invest in a soccer team, and he has a specific club in mind.

“Investing in a sports team has been something I have been looking at for a long time,” Snoop Dogg revealed to Scottish outlet Daily Record. “If the chance came to invest in Celtic, I would be crazy not to take a look at it.”

The Celtic Football Club compete in the top flight of Scottish soccer and are currently sitting atop the league with four wins in their last five games.

Back in 2022, Snoop Dogg congratulated the team after Celtic secured their 52nd Scottish title win.

Snoop Dogg Heaps Praise On Celtic Fans

“I have watched so much soccer in Europe but I have never seen fans like the Celtic fans. There is something so special about them,” Snoop added. “There is a reason why their fans are talked about across Europe – the best players and coaches in the world tell you there is nowhere like Celtic Park and I want to be a part of that.”

And it’s not just the fans. There’s another reason Snoop Dogg believes Celtic is the team for him.

“Their mascot is a hound – you couldn’t make that up,” he said. “Snoop Dogg becomes Hoopy the Hound – that’s gotta be a match made in heaven. The headlines write themselves.”

Meanwhile, in other Snoop Dogg news, his highly anticipated album produced by Dr. Dre finally has a release date. Missionary will be released on December 13.