Snoop Dogg Finally Announces Dr. Dre-Produced “Missionary” Album Release Date

Snoop Dogg’s “Missionary” album, which is produced entirely by Dr. Dre, is a sequel to his debut “Doggystyle.”

Snoop Dogg set the release date for Missionary, his highly anticipated album produced by Dr. Dre. The follow-up to the 1993 classic Doggystyle will be released on December 13.

The D-O-Double-G unveiled the release date in a comedic skit. Two Mormon missionaries are shocked to see a woman in lingerie when they ring her doorbell in the sketch.

“What the f###?” she said. “Your ad said you’re dedicated to missionary work.”

The flustered missionaries dropped the Book of Mormon and fled the scene before the big reveal.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have been teasing their Missionary album for two years. Dr. Dre said they were close to finishing the project in August.

“I wanted 14 songs, Snoop wants 16, so we have that thing happening,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m on song No. 11 as far as the mixes go.”

He added, “I feel like this is some of the best music I’ve done in my career.”

Earlier this year, Snoop Dogg presented Dr. Dre with ASCAP’s Hip-Hop Icon Award. The beloved rapper hyped their Missionary album during his speech.

“There’s a reason why I keep coming back to Dr. Dre,” Snoop Dogg said. “We make magic together. We’ve been doing this s### for over three decades, and we still at it … Trust me, the best is yet to come.”

Fans can pre-save Missionary on Apple Music, Spotify and other streaming platforms here.