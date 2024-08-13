Dr. Dre Not Comfortable On Stage Without Snoop Dogg

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dr. Dre explained his deep relationship with Snoop Dogg after their electrifying performance at the end of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Dr. Dre explained his “magical” synergy with Snoop Dogg after the iconic duo performed during the closing of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Dre, 59, expressed to ET Online that his on-stage chemistry with Snoop is irreplaceable, revealing he feels most at ease when they perform together.

“I don’t even feel comfortable performing without Snoop,” Dre said. “Something about the synergy that me and Snoop have is really interesting.”

During the pre-recorded segment, the duo performed their iconic hit, “The Next Episode.”

Interestingly, Dre also disclosed that the performance clip was recorded just a day before it aired, an impressive feat of secrecy managed by the Olympic Committee.

“It was filmed the day before it aired,” he clarified. “So trying to keep that a secret for that amount of time seems like it would’ve been impossible, but they made it happen!”

Dre, always candid, humbly described himself as a supporting act to Snoop’s star power while on stage, a dynamic distinct from their studio collaborations.

“Really, Snoop, he’s the superstar,” Dre mentioned. “I’m the co-star when we get on stage. It’s different when we’re in the studio, you know? I’m the captain when we’re in the studio, but when we go outside, Snoop is the guy.”

Dr. Dre explained his deep relationship with Snoop Dogg after their electrifying performance at the end of the Paris 2024 Olympics.