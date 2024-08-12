Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Close 2024 Paris Olympics With Epic LA 2028 Handover 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

West Coast icons Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre ushered in the 2028 Games in Los Angeles at the spectacular handover ceremony.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre led the celebrations to close the 2024 Paris Olympics with a thrilling handoff to Los Angeles.

On Sunday evening (August 11), the iconic West Coast duo performed their hit “The Next Episode” on Venice Beach at the handover ceremony as the Olympic flag made its way across the Atlantic for LA 2028.

Earlier in the evening, H.E.R. delivered a stunning rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” as Tom Cruise repelled down the Stade de France to take the Olympic flag from L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and Simone Biles.

He rode off on a motorcycle as a video played showing the rest of his adventures through Paris before jumping out of a plane in L.A. and decorating the Hollywood sign with the Olympic rings.

The performance then transitioned back to a live feed in Los Angeles, in which the band played “Can’t Stop” at Venice Beach.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Billie Eilish joined in the festivities before Snoop Dog performed “Drop It Like It’s Hot.” He then surprised the crowd with Dr. Dre to round off an impressive Olympic closing ceremony.

Snoop Dogg was one of the highlights of the Paris Olympics as NBC’s prime-time correspondent. Whether dancing with a horse, doing laps with Michael Phelps, or fine dining with bestie Martha Stewart, audiences were tuned in.

According to a recent rumor, Snoop Dogg raked in a whopping half a million dollars a day for his Olympics coverage. Check out some of his best bits below.

This wins the Olympics….whatever NBC is paying Snoop it’s worth every penny….and the horse name is Gin & Juice 🤣 pic.twitter.com/KZ37rNOA2X — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 5, 2024