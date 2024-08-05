Snoop Dogg Rumored To Be Earning $500K Daily At The Olympics And Social Media Users Aren’t Happy 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg is rumored to be earning $500K at the Olympics, angering fans who pointed out that some athletes struggle to make rent.

Snoop Dogg’s rumored $500K daily 2024 Olympics Games salary is causing a stir online.

The Death Row Records boss is becoming a staple of the 2024 Olympics, making headlines and frequently going viral for his antics as NBC’s prime-time correspondent at the Paris Games.

The West Coast Hip-Hop icon is stealing the show with his enthusiastic support for Team USA at the games. His excitement for the athletes and the events has captivated audiences tuning into his segments for NBC.

However, according to a new rumor circulating online, Snoop Dogg is being handsomely rewarded for his coverage of the games, raking in a whopping half a million dollars a day. On Sunday (August 4), a tweet began making the rounds from someone claiming they overheard a conversation about Snoop Dogg’s NBC salary.

“Sat next to an NBC exec at dinner,” The X (Twitter) user claimed. “He said Snoop gets paid $500k a day plus expenses to be here promoting Olympics. From Gin and Juice to a few million to be a celebrity at the Olympics – what a world.”

Sat next to an NBC exec at dinner, he said Snoop gets paid $500k a day plus expenses to be here promoting Olympics. From Gin and Juice to a few million to be a celebrity at the Olympics – what a world — henrylmcnamara (@henrylmcnamara) August 4, 2024

Snoop Dogg Fans React

While the rumor is unsubstantiated, Snoop Dogg fans were quick to react, with some believing he is worth $500K a day and more. Nonetheless, many online pointed out that most of the athletes competing at the Games won’t see a fraction of that.

One user shared a post from Olympic discus thrower Veronica Fraley, who revealed she struggled to pay her rent until Flavor Flav stepped in.

“Snoop deserves every bit of that $500k a day for all he is doing,” one person wrote. “No debate at all…but the fact that this young woman is an actual participant in the Olympic Games yet couldn’t pay her rent till the big heart of Flavor Flav stepped in just rubs me the wrong way.”

Snoop deserves every bit of that $500k a day for all he is doing. No debate at all…but the fact that this young woman is an actual participant in the Olympic Games yet couldn’t pay her rent till the big heart of Flavor Flav stepped in just rubs me the wrong way. https://t.co/KXfZd9yJGT pic.twitter.com/C2EHiT7oIz — DuffJuice (@DuffJuice30) August 5, 2024

“No offense to Snoop, I think this is great,” another person added. “I just don’t understand how there are teams literally winning medals while still funding themselves and he gets 500k a day? This is crazy.”

No offense to Snoop, I think this is great- I just don’t understand how there are teams literally winning medals while still funding themselves and he gets 500k a day? This is crazy https://t.co/wowvOrt5eF — 🅱️aji 🅱️ongos 🤑 (@BAJ_Folarin) August 5, 2024

A third person agreed, saying, “With all respect to Snoop. Paying him 500k a day to be at the Olympic events while the ones competing can’t even pay their bills is insane.”