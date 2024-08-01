Flavor Flav Saves Team USA Again By Paying Olympic Athlete’s Rent

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Flavor Flav provided financial aid to an Olympic discus thrower after becoming the sponsor of the U.S. water polo teams.

Flavor Flav doubled down on financially supporting Team USA at the 2024 Olympics on Thursday (August 1). The Public Enemy member pledged to cover discus thrower Veronica Fraley’s rent after she revealed her struggles on social media.

“I compete in the Olympic Games TOMORROW and can’t even pay my rent,” she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “My school only sent about 75% of my rent while they pay football players (who haven’t won anything) enough to buy new cars and houses.”

Fraley’s situation caught Flavor Flav’s attention. He quickly reached out to the Olympian.

“I gotchu,” he wrote. “DM me and I’ll send payment TODAY so you don’t have to worry bout it TOMORROW,,, and imma be rooting for ya tomorrow LETZ GO,!!!”

Man of my word,!!! This is what I been saying and promoting with water polo,,, I can’t fix everything on my own,,, but right now I am https://t.co/T8zZ3usMbu — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) August 1, 2024

Flavor Flav wasn’t the only person to step up and help Fraley. Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian split the cost of Fraley’s rent with the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

“This the power of community,” Flavor Flav wrote. “My girl @vmfraley had 7000 people see her tweet,, only 41 people ‘liked’ it,, only 5 people commented,, only 1 tagged me and @alexisohanian. Now that tweet been seen by 10 MILLION people,, her rent paid off for the year,, and people gots her back!”

Thanks, @FlavorFlav — we gotta get to a match together here in Paris & ALSO you're invited to be my guest for my @athlos fund! Come join me in NYC Sept 26 for the fastest women in the world, largest prize ever, and MEG — Alexis Ohanian 🇦🇲 (@alexisohanian) August 1, 2024

Flavor Flav became an unlikely benefactor for U.S. athletes when Olympian Maggie Steffens sought help for the women’s water polo team. The legendary hype man sprang into action, offering to sponsor Steffens and her teammates. He signed a five-year sponsorship deal with the U.S. men’s and women’s water polo teams.

“Supporting USA Water Polo teams is an honor,” Flavor Flav said. “As a girl dad and a champion of all sports, I’m excited to bring my energy and voice to this incredible sport. Niche sports often don’t get the spotlight they deserve, but they are packed with incredible talent and heart. Together, we’re going to make some serious waves!”

Flavor Flav traveled to Paris to support Team USA. He is now the official hype man of the national water polo teams.

All Posts