Chuck D, Ice-T Praise Snoop Dogg & Flavor Flav For 2024 Olympic Games Roles 

Snoop Dogg and Flavor Flav are getting their flowers from fellow Hip-Hop OGs as they continue their escapades at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Chuck D and Ice-T are giving fellow Hip-Hop OGs Snoop Dogg and Flavor Flav their flowers for participating in the 2024 Olympic Games.

On Sunday (July 28), Public Enemy frontman Chuck D praised his fellow group member for keeping up with the U.S. Women’s water polo team, despite being in his sixties.

“@FlavorFlav actually hanging with The USA Women Olympic Water Polo squad at 65,” Chuck D remarked, “is clearly one of the most amazing athletic events at this 24 Paris Olympics .. he has silenced critics who only hope to get to his age and energy.”

.@FlavorFlav actually hanging with The USA Women Olympic Water Polo squad at 65 …is clearly one of the most amazing athletic events at this 24 Paris Olympics .. he has silenced critics who only hope to get to his age and energy… pic.twitter.com/W8zXaqazB3 — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) July 28, 2024

Flavor Flav is having a blast in Paris, where he is the official hypeman for the U.S. Women’s water polo team. Earlier this year, Flav pledged his support to the team after learning of their financial struggles and hearing many of them work multiple jobs to fund their Olympic dreams.

He agreed to sponsor the athletes as they attempt to take home a fourth straight Olympic gold medal.

Meanwhile, Flavor Flav also shared a post from Ice-T paying homage to Snoop Dogg.

On Monday (July 29), the veteran rapper and actor took to X (Twitter) with one of his “ICE COLD” facts.

“@SnoopDogg hosting the OLYMPICS is TopTier HipHop Growth,” Ice-T wrote. “You better recognize.”

ICE COLD FACT 💥 @SnoopDogg hosting the OLYMPICS is TopTier HipHop Growth… You better recognize. 👑 pic.twitter.com/rMGOIw2Oh3 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 29, 2024

The Death Row Records boss is providing coverage for NBC as a special Olympics correspondent.

Not only is Snoop Dogg on hosting duties at the 2024 Games, but he carried the Olympic torch in the final stretch of its journey across France. Flavor Flav branded the event a “historic day for Hip-Hop.”